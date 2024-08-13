Dungeons & Dragons Changes Rules on Grappling

Dungeons & Dragons has provided a big rules update on grappling. In the 2024 Player’s Handbook coming out later next month, Wizards of the Coast provided some much-needed updates to Grappling and the Grappled Condition. While players have attempted to grapple their opponents for as long as Dungeons & Dragons has been a game, the 2014 Player’s Handbook had a somewhat limited scope as to what grappling could really do, as it only reduced the target’s movement speed to 0. However, in the new rules, the Grappled condition also imposes all attack rolls made against any target that’s not the grappler with disadvantage. Initiating a grapple has also been simplified – players can grapple a target as part of an Unarmed Strike action, which means the target must succeed on either a Strength or Dexterity saving throw. Previously, a player had to make an opposed Strength (Athletics) check opposed by the target’s Strength (Athletics) or Agility (Acrobatics) skill check.

Additionally, escaping a Grapple now requires either a Strength (Athletics) or Agility (Acrobatics) skill test against a fixed escape DC. The DC for the check is equal to 8 plus the grappler’s Strength modifier plus their proficiency bonus. Previously, players had to make an opposed Strength (Athletics) check to escape the grapple.

The Grappler Feat has also gotten an upgrade. Grappler is now a “half feat” that includes a 1 point increase to either Strength or Dexterity. While players can no longer pin a Grappled target as part of the Grappler feat, they still have Advantage on attack rolls made against a target grappled by the player, they can attempt to damage AND grapple a target as part of the same Unarmed Strike attack, and they no longer have their speed halved when moving a creature they are grappling.