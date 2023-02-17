Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Runtime Revealed

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie will reportedly have a runtime of over two hours. Collider is reporting that the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie will have a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes, which just a touch longer than the runtime listed on IMDB. For comparison, this puts the movie in the same range as the first Avengers movie or Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

While a nearly 2 and a half hour movie isn't exactly unusual in today's Hollywood, the runtime is slightly long for the first movie in what's expected to be a franchise. Then again, Dungeons & Dragons (and its famed Forgotten Realms setting) doesn't have the same audience awareness as many other blockbuster franchises, so it's likely that Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One want to make sure that the movie has plenty of time to set up the world and characters.

In other D&D movie news, Paramount Pictures has signed a first look deal with the movie's co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, indicating that the movie studio is pleased with their work on the blockbuster. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the perfect movie to kick off our partnership with John and Jonathan," Paramount motion picture group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek said in a joint statement announcing the deal. "Its ambitious vision, clever storytelling and distinctive tone make it a great showcase for their talent, and we can't wait for what's to come!"

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." The new movie will star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.