Dungeons & Dragons Kickstarters Offer New Adventures, Worlds to Explore

(Photo: Anne Gregersen)

A trio of Dungeons & Dragons Kickstarters offers a variety of intriguing new adventures and campaign settings to explore. This week, three separate Kickstarter campaigns launched featuring work designed by top-notch tabletop RPG talent, all three of which feature creators who have previously worked on official D&D adventures and rulebooks. The new Kickstarters include the adventure collection Adventures From the Potbellied Kobold, the high fantasy campaign setting book Aaralyn's Stolen Notes to Velea, and the horror campaign setting book Nazi Dracula Must Die.

Adventures From the Potbellied Kobold is the most traditional project of the trio, a collection of 15 adventures for Level 1-9 players. The adventures are designed for short sessions (1-3 hours) and feature a fantastic group of writers organized by Jeff Stevens, a veteran RPG designer and publisher. Many of the creators with work in Adventures From the Potbellied Kobold are well-known bestselling authors, including MT Black, Oliver Clegg, Hannah Rose, Sly Flourish, and Alex Cleppinger. Print is being handled by DriveThruRPG, and PDF copies are available for pledges as low as $15. As of press time, the project is 35% of the way towards its $10,000 goal.

Aaralyn's Stolen Notes to Velea is a campaign setting book designed by Anne Gregersen, one of the co-writers of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. The world of Velea is high fantasy at its finest, a world where powerful Aspects representing the seven sins and virtues have just broken loose from their interdimensional prison. Aaralyn's Stolen Notes to Velea features a brand new type of monster - Corrupted creatures that slowly transform due to powerful curses left in the wake of the Aspects. The publication also comes with over 20 new subclasses ranging from navigator monks to chronomancy wizards to dancer rogues. PDFs of Aaralyn Stolen Notes to Velea are available for pledges as low as $18. As of press time, the campaign has already doubled its $1,750 initial goal.

The final D&D Kickstarter launched this week is Nazi Dracula Must Die, a campaign setting/gazetteer book set in an alternate version of World War II. As the title suggests, Nazi Dracula Must Die features Allied forces battling against an Axis army that has embraced the occult. In addition to vampires, players will also have to contend with demons, colossi, and more. Nazi Dracula Must Die comes with eight new subclasses, new firearm rules, a 2-hour adventure where players hunt Nazi Dracula in Translyvania, and more. The team for Nazi Dracula Must Die includes work by Anthony Joyce, Sadie Lowry, Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus co-writer MT Black, Rime of the Frostmaiden co-writer Ashley Warren, Daniel Kwan, Omega Jones, and more. PDFs for Nazi Dracula Must Die are available for pledges as low as $15. As of press time, the Kickstarter is at $7,000 of its $30,000 goal.