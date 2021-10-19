Dungeons & Dragons Kickstarter Explores Plane of Shadow

Kobold Press has launched a Kickstarter to fund production of its latest project – a lorebook exploring the Plane of Shadow. Earlier this week, the popular publisher of Dungeons & Dragons 5E rulebooks and adventures launched the Kickstarter campaign for The Book of Ebon Tides, a new lorebook detailing the mysterious Plane of Shadow. The Kickstarter campaign describes the Plane of Shadow as “existing beside the mortal world, one step beyond the veil” and is filled with fey shadows and undead horrors. The book’s designers are Kobold Press founder Wolfgang Baur and Celeste Conowitch.

Kobold Press is one of the largest publishers of Dungeons & Dragons third-party content. The company was founded in 2006 and designed the Tyranny of Dragons adventures Hoard of the Dragon Queen and The Rise of Tiamat for Wizards of the Coast. The company publishes a mix of monthly products (such as their Warlock zine, available via their Patreon) and large hardcover books that collect both previously published material and all new adventures and designs for players. This is Kobold Press’s third Kickstarter this year, following the successful launch of Vault of Magic, a hardcover containing hundreds of new magic items, and Tome of Heroes, a player option-focused book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to containing lore on the Plane of Shadow, The Book of Ebon Tides will also contain 15 new playable races and subraces, including bearfolk, lunar shadow fey, umbral folk, stygian shades, and sable elves. Ten new subclasses are also included in The Book of Ebon Tides, with umbral binder rogues, a circle of shadows druid, a new Mother of Sorrows patron for warlocks all in the book.

The Kickstarter campaign also includes a new adventure anthology titled Tales from the Shadows, a new D&D adventure anthology containing 14 adventures set in the Shadow Realm. Levels for the adventure range from Level 1 to Level 8.

The Kickstarter campaign for The Book of Ebon Tides has already met its initial $40,000 goal after just one day. The campaign will run until November 17th. Backers can receive a PDF of The Book of Ebon Tides with a $24 pledge and a physical copy of the book for a $39 pledge. Both The Book of Ebon Tides and Tales from the Shadows are available with a $78 pledge.