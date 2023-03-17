Dungeons & Dragons Movie Has a Critical Role Easter Egg

It seems that the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has a subtle nod to Critical Role. Justice Smith appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show this week to discuss the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. While teaching Drew Barrymore how to spellcast, Smith mentions that the movie features his character Simon casting a "Fresh Cut Grass" spell, which makes the air around him smell like Fresh Cut Grass. Smith discusses the "somatic" spell requirements for the spell, which he based off of American Sign Language. You can check out the interview clip down below:

.@DnDMovie star @standup4justice teaches Drew how to cast a spell ✨ pic.twitter.com/nVdDT3UHSS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 17, 2023

The spell is likely also a subtle nod to Critical Role, which features a character called Fresh Cut Grass in the most recent season. Fresh Cut Grass (called FCG or Letters for short) is an aeormaton, an android-like creature created in the ancient past, played by Sam Riegel. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Riegel spoke about the character's origins and in particular FCG's perky personality. "I took my main inspiration from my good friend Jack McBrayer," Riegel said. "He's always such a ray of sunshine and optimism – I thought his personality would be perfect for programming an automaton." Fresh Cut Grass was named by a tinkerer named Dancer who discovered several androids and named them all after her favorite smells, with other aeormatons named Oatmeal, Apple Pie, and...a euphemism for a female body part.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." In addition to the cast listed above, the movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.