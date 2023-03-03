Dungeons & Dragons Movie Title Revealed

✖

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie is officially called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Wizards of the Coast announced the movie's full title today during its first-ever D&D Direct presentation. The movie will star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis and will be released in early 2023. An official teaser for the movie can be seen below:

The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. This is technically the fourth movies based on Dungeons & Dragons, following a group of three movies released in the early 2000s. The first attempts at a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie did not go over well with fans, with the second and third movie released direct-to-video after the first movie (which starred Jeremy Irons) bombed at the box office.

"Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it," Pine said of the movie in an interview earlier this year. . "There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.