Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds Over 150 New Magic Items

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement adds 150 much needed magic items for players to use. Earlier this month, M.T. Black and Celeste Conowitch released Mordenkainen's Tome of Marvelous Magic II, a new 27-page DMs Guild supplement detailing 150 new magic rings, rods, staffs, potions, and elixers. Most of these items grant their users the use of certain spells, but some also give players extra abilities like resistances to certain kinds of damage or extra attributes like truesight. Players can find everything from a Staff of Cacophony, which allows users to cast noise-based spells like thunderwave and thaumaturgy, to the Ring of Legendary Resistance, which gives its wearer one free saving throw success.

One of Dungeons & Dragons' biggest weaknesses right now is its lack of magical items. Although every new Dungeons & Dragons book usually contains at least a few magic items, it still feels like the game's current Fifth Edition lacks a good variety of magic items, especially for non-martial players. Mordenkainen's Tome of Marvelous Magic II helps fill this gap by focusing exclusively on the types of "traditional" magic items that magic items tend to use, with items that can be inserted into any tier of games.

Black and Conowitch are both experienced and celebrated D&D writers, with long lists of credits that includes both official D&D material and top-selling DMs Guild supplements. Both are Guild Adepts, meaning that they were selected by Wizards of the Coast to produce DMs Guild material that supports official D&D products. Black is also the co-writer for last year's Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and Conowitch has worked on publications for tabletop RPG publishers like Jetpack 7 and Kobold Press.

I'm a sucker for any material that contains new magic items, and Mordenkainen's Tome of Marvelous Magic II contains lots of great items that would fit right into any D&D campaign. These are top quality magic items that any player would be happy to have in their inventory.

Mordenkainen's Tome of Marvelous Magic II is available now on the DMs Guild for $5.95.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.