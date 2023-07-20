Dungeons & Dragons' Planescape Box Set Adds Two Backgrounds, No New Races or Subclasses

Despite promising to explore the multiverse, the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons book Planescape: Adventures of the Multiverse will contain few new character-building options. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast published the official description for its Planescape: Adventures of the Multiverse set, which will be released this October. The description of the box not only reveals a description of the upcoming adventure Turn of Fortune's Wheel and the mini-bestiary Morte's Planar Parade, but also a description of some of the character-building rules found in the Sigil and the Outlands book.

According to the description, Sigil and the Outlands will contain 2 new backgrounds – the Gate Warden and the Planar Philosopher – and 7 new feats. The book will also contain new magic spells, which are likely the ones first previewed in a "Wonders of the Multiverse" Unearthed Arcana playtest earlier this year. However, the description notably contains no mention of subclasses or races, which is a bit disappointing given the plethora of strange creatures found in the Planescape setting.

We'll note that at least at one point, the D&D design team was testing what appeared to be a new race for Planescape, which was being tested as the "Glitchling" in the aforementioned Wonders of the Multiverse playtest. Additionally, a piece of key art for the set showed off several other unique races, including Bariaur, Rogue Modrons, Mephits, and Slaadi.

The full description for the Planescape: Adventures of the Multiverse boxed set can be found below:

EVERYTHING YOU LOVE ABOUT PLANESCAPE – AND MORE!

Return to the incredibly imaginative world of Planescape, where demons and angels sip tea together and the unexpected is just around the corner. From perplexing realities to multiversal glitches, fans of the original Planescape setting will encounter both familiar and unfamiliar uncertainties in this smorgasbord of multidimensional chaos.



CREATE YOUR OWN PLANES-HOPPING ADVENTURER.

Planescape®: Adventures in the Multiverse comes with a plethora of unconventional new player options. Choose from 2 new backgrounds: will you be a gate warden influenced by mysterious planar forces, or a planar philosopher who pursues the hidden truths of the multiverse? Channel planar energies with 7 otherworldly feats, experiment with intriguing magic spells, and draw inspiration from Sigil's 12 ascendant factions, each with distinct cosmic ideologies.



INFINITE REALMS. INFINITE STORYTELLING.

Bursting with multiversal flavor, this campaign collection contains limitless storytelling inspiration. Dungeon Masters will find everything they need to run grand adventures, including adventure hooks, idiosyncratic locations, and multiversal calamities. With a random encounter table and over 50 unusual creatures, planar pandemonium is just a roll of the dice away.



WARP THROUGH A WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD.

Immerse yourself in the backstage of reality, using Sigil, the City of Doors, as a gateway to explore the surreal landscape of the Outlands. Explore with a double-sided poster map of Sigil and the Outlands, which serve as both adventure locations and springboards to adventures across the multiverse. The possibilities – just like the realms – are endless.

THIS CAMPAIGN COLLECTION INCLUDES: