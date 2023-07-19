Dungeons & Dragons Could Be Resurrecting the Most Powerful Dragon Ever in Planescape

Dungeons & Dragons could be bringing back the most powerful dragon ever created for the game. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released a description Morte’s Planar Parade, the mini-bestiary book of the upcoming Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse boxed set. The description noted that the book would contain statblocks for “planar incarnates, hierarch modrons, and even time dragons.” While the planar incarnates and hierarch modrons were both found in the original Planescape setting, time dragons were not, but they could instead mark the “official” debut of the most powerful creature ever created for Dungeons & Dragons.

In the very last issue of Dragon magazine published back in 2007, Mike McArtor wrote an article detailing time dragons, powerful creatures who literally breathe and eat time itself. Time dragons not only could cast the “time stop” spell multiple times per day and could create a “slow” aura that caused all creatures around it to be affected, it also had two distinct types of breath weapons. The first breath weapon automatically aged those it touched, while the second breath weapon literally expelled someone from time, shunting them out of the timestream for multiple rounds. While time dragons had less connections to hoards than other dragons, they notoriously protected any sort of time-measuring device they found.

Time dragons were created to be the epoch dragon and had a fantastically high challenge rating, even by 3.5 Edition rules standards. A time dragon wyrmling had a CR of 26, while a time dragon great wyrm had a CR of 90.

Of course, the interesting bit about time dragons is that they never appeared in any official Dungeons & Dragons adventure. While the dragons did appear in an official D&D publication, Dragon magazine at the time was published by Paizo, which later brought back time dragons for Pathfinder.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse will be released on October 17th.