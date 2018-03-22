The 'Dungeons & Dragons' Player’s Handbook is On Sale for Only $21

If you've been thinking about getting into (or back into) Dungeons & Dragons, you're going to need some friends to adventure with, some dice, and the Player's Handbook. It just so happens that you can get said Player's Handbook on Amazon right now for only $20.98. That's 58% off the list price and just a shade off the all-time low. It's also a match for a very popular deal that came and went for a day or so earlier this month.

You'll need to have over $25 in your cart to qualify for free shipping, but that sounds like a good opportunity to pick up some dice, no? You have loads of options there. If you're planning to DM, you'll want to grab a Dungeon Master's Guide and a Monster Manual as well. Both of those rulebooks are also on sale for $29.97(40% off) and $28.34 (43% off) respectively.

The official description for the Player's Handbook reads:

The Player's Handbook is the essential reference for every Dungeons & Dragons roleplayer. It contains rules for character creation and advancement, backgrounds and skills, exploration and combat, equipment, spells, and much more.



Use this book to create exciting characters from among the most iconic D&D races and classes.



Dungeons & Dragons immerses you in a world of adventure. Explore ancient ruins and deadly dungeons. Battle monsters while searching for legendary treasures. Gain experience and power as you trek across uncharted lands with your companions.

