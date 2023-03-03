Dungeons & Dragons: Rege-Jean Page's Character Has Easter Egg for Uber Fans

Over the weekend Paramount Pictures debuted the first official trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, offering a first look at the highly anticipated adaptation and giving fans the first details of what characters, beasts, and moments from the game will be present. Confirmed as part of the film's Comic-Con panel and in the trailer were the specific classes of each cast member in the film. Among them is Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page, whos character Xenk was revealed to be a Paladin in the new movie. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.Com, Page addressed a tease of his character's outfit, the symbol on his head, calling it a spoiler (and an easter egg).

"Deep into spoiler territory," Page told us about his character. "So deep into spoiler territory territory, but that means that you've noticed something that's significant and firm and part of the depths of backstory that these talented men built into our paladin. He's more than...there's a full three dimensions with Xenk, which gave me a lot to play with." Co-writer and co-director John Francis Daley adds, "Uber fans might kind of understand what that symbol means. But we're not going to verify (it)."

Daley's partner on the film Jonathan Goldstein also offered a tease about potential of cameos in the upcoming movie, telling us: "There is at least one cameo from a well-known, well-liked D&D player."

In addition to Page's Paladin Xenk, the character names and classes for everyone involved includes:

Chris Pine is Elgin, a Bard. Elgin notably wears a Harper pin in several scenes in the trailer, hinting that he might be part of the famed organization.

is Elgin, a Bard. Elgin notably wears a Harper pin in several scenes in the trailer, hinting that he might be part of the famed organization. Michelle Rodriguez is Holga, a barbarian.

is Holga, a barbarian. Justice Smith is Simon, a sorcerer.



is Simon, a sorcerer. Sophia Lillis is Doric, a druid. Doric notably is a tiefling and even has a tail.

is Doric, a druid. Doric notably is a tiefling and even has a tail. Hugh Grant is Forge, a rogue. An early report from the movie described him as Forge Fletcher.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.