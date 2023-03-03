Comic-Con 2022: Dungeons & Dragons Star Chris Pine Responds to "Lusty Bard" Stereotypes

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Chris Pine knows how bards are portrayed in Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures revealed that Pine would be playing Edgin Darvis, a bard and the leader of the adventuring team at the heart of the movie. The bard is one of the iconic Dungeons & Dragons classes, a character type known for using their natural charisma to persuade and manipulate, while also having access to a wide variety of spells.

Speaking with ComicBook.com during Comic-Con weekend, the star of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film was asked whether moviegoers would see his character Edgin live up to the typical bard archetypes, namely singing and/or "being lusty." "Certainly, I have a lusty heart," Pine replied. "But this is a certain type of film for a certain type of audience so that's probably downplayed a bit. Musicality...I think Edgin certainly believes he has some, whether or not that's true is up for the audience to decide."

Pine did note that Edgin played a key role in his adventuring party and had several defining characteristics that makes him a natural leader. "He's a party planner like he tells Doric in the trailer," Pine said. "He's a man of great expectations, and even in the face of incredible odds, he refuses to give up." Pine also noted that Edgin doesn't have any special powers in the movie. "As I play in most things, he has no special powers while surrounded by people who do."

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.