Dungeons & Dragons: Michelle Rodriguez Reveals Vin Diesel's Reaction to Her Casting

Following the official premiere of the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the cast and crew for the film made their way to ComicBook.com's official San Diego Comic-Con 2022 studio to talk about the film. While present we asked star Michelle Rodriguez what her Fast & Furious castmate Vin Diesel thought of the news. As fans may recall Diesel has been a long time fan of Dungeons & Dragons, even penning an introduce to the book Thirty Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons back in 2004. So what did he say when he found out that his on-screen pal was going to be in the movie?

"He's not a dungeons and dragons fan Vin Diesel is a dungeon master," Rodriguez told us. "Don't mess that up ever to be real like honestly you don't want to mess that up....He downplays everything. He's super cool all the time like whatever. But I know inside, deep down inside he was (like) family, 'My sister is playing like she's in D & D.' Like I know he's proud."

Though the cast for the film was previously known, the official panel at this year's Comic-Con confirmed the character names and classes for everyone involved which includes:

Chris Pine is Elgin, a Bard. Elgin notably wears a Harper pin in several scenes in the trailer, hinting that he might be part of the famed organization.

Michelle Rodriguez is Holga, a barbarian.

Rege-Jean Page is Xenk, a paladin.

Justice Smith is Simon, a sorcerer.

Sophia Lillis is Doric, a druid. Doric notably is a tiefling and even has a tail.

Hugh Grant is Forge, a rogue. An early report from the movie described him as Forge Fletcher.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.