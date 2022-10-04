Dungeons & Dragons Updates Status of TV Show

The Dungeons & Dragons television show is slowly moving towards production. During Hasbro's Investor Day presentation, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks provided a brief update with the still-unnamed Dungeons & Dragons television show helmed by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber. Cocks told investors that Paramount's eOne had presented the show pitch and pilot script to potential buyers last week and that the feedback they received was very optimistic. Cocks further noted that they expected more updates about the show in the near future.

The new television series is intended to be the "flagship" of a potential Dungeons & Dragons TV universe and is a companion to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will be released in March 2023. Assumably, that means the new Dungeons & Dragons television show will be set in the Forgotten Realms, the setting of the movie.

It's unclear how Thurber's Dungeons & Dragons show will sync with another Dungeons & Dragons project by Derek Kolstad, which was in the process of being pitched earlier this year but wasn't in development. Kolstad's project seemed to involve the Underdark, but fans have not received an update about that project in several months.

The Dungeons & Dragons TV show will be written, directed, and executive produced by Thurber.

While fans wait for more TV news, Hasbro also debuted an exclusive clip of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to investors. The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.