Dungeons & Dragons TV Show Gets Big Update Ahead of eOne's Sale

The live-action Dungeons & Dragons television show should still be moving forward, despite Hasbro's plans to sell its eOne studio arm. Earlier this week, Hasbro officially announced plans to sell eOne, its production company that works on a mix of programs based on various Hasbro brands and original programs like Yellowjackets. Today, Deadline released a report that provided some clarity about what could happen to some of eOne's current projects, including a live action Dungeons & Dragons television show helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Deadline reports that the live action Dungeons & Dragons television show was being shopped to potential buyers (platforms like Netflix or television networks that would air the program) and had even garnered bids from interested parties but that the process was "interrupted" by Hasbro's announcement that it was planning to sell eOne.

Despite the interruption, Deadline's sources are optimistic about the Dungeons & Dragons show making its way to TV, with one source noting that the script for the pilot episode was "good.""I think buyers will still want Dungeons & Dragons because the brand is important, the script is good, and Rawson Marshall Thurber is an exciting piece of talent," Deadline's unnamed source said.

Deadline also notes that Hasbro's CEO Chris Cocks sent a note to eOne employees expressing his desire to find a buyer who would continue to work with Hasbro, as eOne's staff were passionate about various Hasbro's IP. Additionally, Hasbro would likely retain some sort of scaled down production operation to work on unscripted programs based on Hasbro IPs, and the number of ongoing projects involving scripted series could also necessitate Hasbro keeping some sort of production arm for those types of projects as well.

In the meantime, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released at the end of March 2023. The movie is eOne's biggest project to date, with big expectations about the movie potentially launching a larger franchise.