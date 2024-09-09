Dying Light 2 Cheapest Price Ever in New Sale

Dying Light 2 right now is the cheapest it ever has been on PC in a new sale. The open-world action-RPG with zombies has been available since 2022, but its popularity has ensured its price point hasn't been too heavily discounted yet. Unfortunately, the latest deal for the game comes the way of Fanatical, which means while the game is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, this new discount is not. It is limited to PC, as the deal is specifically for Steam codes of the game.

Previously, the cheapest Dying Light 2 has ever been on Steam is $23.99. At the moment though, with Fanatical, it is even cheaper than this. For 43 more hours, or as supplies last, Fanatical has Dying Light 2 for just $20.99. With the holiday season around the corner, it is possible it will soon be cheaper, but that remains to be seen. It did not get this cheap, at least on Steam, last holiday season.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dying Light 2 is the sequel to 2015's Dying Light. It was released in 2022, after years of anticipation, selling five million copies in its first month. It didn't light the world on fire critically though, only earning a 77 on Metacritic. This more or less lines up with its 79 percent approval rating on Steam.

Those interested in checking out Dying Light 2 now that it is available for just $20.99 should expect to sink 25 hours into the game to mainline it. Throw in side content, and this number doubles to about 50 hours. And then double this again for completionist playthroughs, which will easily take 100 hours.

"Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you'll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger," reads a snippet of our review of Dying Light 2. "Soon you'll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can't be resisted, and it's a world I look forward to returning to."