Dying Light 2 Update Fixes Major Tower Raid Issues

Poland-based developer Techland released a patch for Dying Light 2: Stay Human last week as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. Available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the previous patch saw the permanent return of the Tower Raid. However, like many updates, it introduces a slew of issues to the game. Luckily for all the pilgrims still parkouring around the city, there is a new Dying Light 2 update today that solves many of the issues introduced in last week’s patch.
“We heard your calls and are happy to inform you that our pest control team has hunted down another batch of those pesky bugs crawling out of the Tower,” reads the official Dying Light account’s tweet. “Thank you for your feedback! We will continue to make Tower Raid a better experience for everyone.”
To get into some specifics, the Dying Light 2 update “Hotfix 1.21.3” fixes a number of crashes and issues on consoles. Details on what those crashes and issues were are not specified, but it seems players can expect a much more stable experience with this patch. There are also some balance changes to several enemies.
Here are the patch notes in its entirety:
Dying Light 2 Hotfix 1.21.3
Fixes
- Resolved a number of crashes and issues on consoles
- Fixed various issues causing players to get stuck in level geometry
- Fixed the issue with the doors on the 11th Floor not opening when the player restarts the floor
- Fixed the issue with Tower Raid weapon mods transferring to the main game
- Fixed the issue where the security loot room icon would not disappear from the compass if the player didn’t loot the room before moving to the next floor
- Fixed the issue with perks not being able to be bought from the class selection screen
- Fixed the issue with the bracers from the G.R.E. Hazmat Bundle not appearing in the game
- Fixed the issue with the objective for unlocking the doors on the 6th Floor not updating
- Fixed the issue with the rain appearing while playing Tower Raid
- Fixed the navigation in Sola’s vendor menu
- Fixed the “Floors Completed” pop-up not showing the correct number of floors completed
- Fixed the issue where the options in the main menu wouldn’t highlight when the player hovered over them
- Fixed the issue with doors remaining visually open or closed when restarting the floor
- Fixed the issue with the screen occasionally becoming blurry after using the weapon wheel
- Fixed the issue with the “Join” prompt loading in when holding “Call for Help”
- Fixed the issue with the G.R.E. Hazmat Bundle, where wearing the entire set of gear items wouldn’t trigger burning effects after headshots
- Fixed an issue with players triggering Raid Hub tutorials for other members of a co-op session
- Rebalanced HP for the Tower Raid characters: Toxbane (440 → 510), Dusk (300 → 430), and Breach (440 → 510)
- Rebalanced Stamina for Scrapjaw (350 → 490)
- Rebalanced various floor modifiers in Tower Raid