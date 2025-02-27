Dying Light 2 Update Fixes Major Tower Raid Issues

Poland-based developer Techland released a patch for Dying Light 2: Stay Human last week as part of its 10th anniversary celebration. Available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the previous patch saw the permanent return of the Tower Raid. However, like many updates, it introduces a slew of issues to the game. Luckily for all the pilgrims still parkouring around the city, there is a new Dying Light 2 update today that solves many of the issues introduced in last week’s patch.

“We heard your calls and are happy to inform you that our pest control team has hunted down another batch of those pesky bugs crawling out of the Tower,” reads the official Dying Light account’s tweet. “Thank you for your feedback! We will continue to make Tower Raid a better experience for everyone.”

To get into some specifics, the Dying Light 2 update “Hotfix 1.21.3” fixes a number of crashes and issues on consoles. Details on what those crashes and issues were are not specified, but it seems players can expect a much more stable experience with this patch. There are also some balance changes to several enemies.

Here are the patch notes in its entirety:

Dying Light 2 Hotfix 1.21.3

Fixes