Dying Light 2 Anniversary Patch Notes Released, but the Update Is Delayed

Techland is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the Dying Light series since launching the first Dying Light a decade ago. This year also marks the third anniversary of Dying Light 2, and a new update is being released alongside this milestone. Many have been excited about this update, but unfortunately, will have to prolong their anticipation a little longer due to a technical hiccup. Techland announced that the next update for Dying Light 2 would experience a slight delay along with the planned changes and patch notes.

The update targets various bug fixes for gameplay, mechanics, and UI issues. Photo mode is receiving new content to celebrate the occasion, and new rewards and bundles are also being released for players, but the biggest change is the addition of a standalone Tower Raid mode.

Aside from this new content, here are all the fixes and improvements with the Dying Light 2 anniversary update.

Co-op

Fixed electric and fire VFX visible from the third-person perspective

Improved VFX of Evolving items when seen from the third-person perspective

Tower Raid

Closed gaps in selected areas

Fixed soft locks on selected floors

Fixed random flickering on selected floors

Cosmetic changes to selected floors (cleaning up assets that shouldn’t be visible, overlapping)

Fixed an issue with co-op players disappearing when in an elevator

Fixed soft locks related to co-op joins

Fixed accessing drawer through the wall

Updated animation for pressing floor buttons while in the elevator

Dying Light 2 bundle.

Gameplay

Implemented changes for the prologue to improve its flow

Adjusted first GRE encounter difficulty

Rebalanced the prologue to make players feel stronger (extra skills and weapons)

Fixed the missing quest marker for the ‘Crystal White’ mission

Fixed issues with the Crowd Runner skill while using firearms layout (equipped firearms must be holstered in order to trigger it while moving forward)

Police cars are now lootable

Encounters between survivors and zombies can be interrupted with a kick

After throwing a weapon, the next equipped one will be drawn (even if not equipped in the first slot)

Technical

Fixed audio issues related to sound disappearing

Fixed biomarker placement on Krampus Outfit

Removed Tower Raid pop-up after canceling any Survivor Mission

Fixed bow and arrow alignment

Fixed hand placement on ladder when looking around

Fixed animations after using Afterboost so it now works properly

Fixed occasional misalignment of the Scorpio weapon

Funkadelic bow can no longer be dropped (and lost)

Fixed elemental VFX on Kama

Fixed rain falling inside military containers

Fixed animation and audio after killing a Suicider with headshot

Adjusted VFX for Evolving items

Adjusted lighting of Gas Tank Biters in Resolution mode

Fixed a handful of random crashes

UI