Dying Light 2 Anniversary Patch Notes Released, but the Update Is Delayed

Techland is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the Dying Light series since launching the first Dying Light a decade ago. This year also marks the third anniversary of Dying Light 2, and a new update is being released alongside this milestone. Many have been excited about this update, but unfortunately, will have to prolong their anticipation a little longer due to a technical hiccup. Techland announced that the next update for Dying Light 2 would experience a slight delay along with the planned changes and patch notes.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The update targets various bug fixes for gameplay, mechanics, and UI issues. Photo mode is receiving new content to celebrate the occasion, and new rewards and bundles are also being released for players, but the biggest change is the addition of a standalone Tower Raid mode.
Aside from this new content, here are all the fixes and improvements with the Dying Light 2 anniversary update.
Game Updates
Co-op
- Fixed electric and fire VFX visible from the third-person perspective
- Improved VFX of Evolving items when seen from the third-person perspective
Tower Raid
- Closed gaps in selected areas
- Fixed soft locks on selected floors
- Fixed random flickering on selected floors
- Cosmetic changes to selected floors (cleaning up assets that shouldn’t be visible, overlapping)
- Fixed an issue with co-op players disappearing when in an elevator
- Fixed soft locks related to co-op joins
- Fixed accessing drawer through the wall
- Updated animation for pressing floor buttons while in the elevator
RELATED: Dying Light: The Beast Gets a Killer New Trailer and Release Window
Gameplay
- Implemented changes for the prologue to improve its flow
- Adjusted first GRE encounter difficulty
- Rebalanced the prologue to make players feel stronger (extra skills and weapons)
- Fixed the missing quest marker for the ‘Crystal White’ mission
- Fixed issues with the Crowd Runner skill while using firearms layout (equipped firearms must be holstered in order to trigger it while moving forward)
- Police cars are now lootable
- Encounters between survivors and zombies can be interrupted with a kick
- After throwing a weapon, the next equipped one will be drawn (even if not equipped in the first slot)
Technical
- Fixed audio issues related to sound disappearing
- Fixed biomarker placement on Krampus Outfit
- Removed Tower Raid pop-up after canceling any Survivor Mission
- Fixed bow and arrow alignment
- Fixed hand placement on ladder when looking around
- Fixed animations after using Afterboost so it now works properly
- Fixed occasional misalignment of the Scorpio weapon
- Funkadelic bow can no longer be dropped (and lost)
- Fixed elemental VFX on Kama
- Fixed rain falling inside military containers
- Fixed animation and audio after killing a Suicider with headshot
- Adjusted VFX for Evolving items
- Adjusted lighting of Gas Tank Biters in Resolution mode
- Fixed a handful of random crashes
UI
- Improved blueprint descriptions
- Fixed Balanced and Resolution video settings to display with the proper name
- Removed visible Open World objectives when entering the metro