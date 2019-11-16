Is Dynamite Teasing a Fallout Comic?

The Fallout franchise is no stranger to licensed goods. There’s several tabletop board games, trading cards, and more generic merchandise like stickers and statues and figures and other goods than you can shake a stick at. But of all those things over the years, there’s never really be an ongoing comic of miniseries to speak out that wasn’t directly tied to the release of a new game. That said, if Dynamite is teasing what it appears to be teasing, that may soon be a thing of the past.

Dynamite’s official social media account over on Twitter has been sharing some… interesting images over the past few days. What at first could have been mistaken as a simple soda bottle has turned into a Geiger counter and then just straight-up Vault-Tec branding. Whatever is going on over there, it’s definitely Fallout related. The company already sells Fallout trading cards, so it seems unlikely that such a tease would lead to more of the same. And Dynamite is, after all, in the business of publishing comics.

You can check out all of the social media teases so far below:

I still don’t know what this is… pic.twitter.com/LcX4Jrwszy — Dynamite (@DynamiteComics) November 15, 2019

What do you think? Is Dynamite actually going to come out with an announcement for a Fallout comic, or is this all just to hype something along the lines of the already released trading cards?

The most recent major Fallout game, Fallout 76, has come under fire as of late for a number of reasons, but the most prominent might be the introduction of a new premium membership that gates off certain account additions such as private servers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fallout franchise right here.