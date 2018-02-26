Dynasty Warriors 9 Title Update Now Available

A new Dynasty Warriors 9 title update has been released for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions.

Made available as of Feb. 26, the 1.04 and 1.02 update for the PS4 and Steam, respectively, aims to make a few features easier while correcting some bugs that were still affecting players post-launch. The notes that detailed all of the changes can be found below as well as through Koei Tecmo’s site.

Eased the conditions for unlocking officers.

Eased conditions for sending letters from Hideaways.

Improved the movement of soldiers and officers during battle.

Adjusted the price of items.

Adjusted the positioning of clusters.

Added Watchtowers and Waymarks.

Adjusted the hit points of gates, weapons, and buildings.

Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which parts of some models would break.

Corrected an issue in which unnatural weather occurrences would not revert to their original state.

Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which floodgates could not be opened during chapter 4 – “Reclaim Xiapi.”

Corrected an issue concerning the display of some rivers.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

The notes above are for the PS4 version and are almost entirely the same for the PC platform with the only difference being one note that’s absent from the PC changelist. In the list of changes for the Steam version, the note that says “Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which parts of some models would break” isn’t included, but the rest of the notes remain identical to the PS4 changes.

Xbox One players received a title update for the game back on Feb. 22 that fixed a problem that make it impossible to clear the end of the game due to some buggy endings for officers along with the correction of “a number of other minor issues.” Microsoft’s certification process for updates typically takes a bit longer than the time it takes for a patch to go out on the PS4 or especially Steam, so if the Xbox One version is planned to get these newest changes as well, it’ll likely take a bit longer.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.