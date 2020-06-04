✖

Electronic Arts’ subscription service, EA Access, is coming to Steam. The news was announced by EA on June 4th with a graphic on new Steam listings for EA games sharing the news alongside an official news release from EA that touted a number of the games available through EA Access and confirmed the subscription service would be available through Steam later on. This development follows EA’s continued efforts to bring some of its biggest games over to Steam, and EA said we can expect to hear more about its plans for Valve’s platform on June 11th during the EA Play Live event.

Banners for EA Access were spotted on new Steam listings as more games were added on June 4th, those banners announcing that the service would come to Steam soon. Over on EA’s site, a post officially addressed the news after naming off some of the titles included in EA Access like Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Need for Speed: Rivals and Need for Speed.

“These games will also be available as part of an EA Access subscription on Steam that will launch to players later this summer,” EA said about its plans. “A library of titles awaits you in The Vault, but beyond the games themselves, EA Access enhances your gaming experience with a medley of rewards. Get the red-carpet treatment with exclusive catalog-wide discounts, and in-game member benefits for some of our biggest franchises.”

If you’re not privy to the purpose of EA Access, it’s like EA’s version of subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now. You get discounts on games you want to purchase if they’re not included in the catalog of instant-access games, and like other subscriptions, games are added to the service frequently enough to keep things fresh. It’s been available through a number of different platforms in the past with the PlayStation 4 one of the more recent ones to welcome the service.

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

For now, you can check out the new Steam listings from EA that are now live in Valve’s store. A number of games found below were added on June 4th alongside the rest of their EA family.

New EA Games on Steam

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Unravel Two

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Fe

Sea of Solitude

Unravel

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Rivals

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Need for Speed Heat

Crysis 3

Dragon Age II

EA Access does not yet have a Steam release date, but it’s supposed to be available some time this summer.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.