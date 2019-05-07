EA Access Is Coming to PlayStation 4

Electronic Arts’ subscription service called EA Access is coming to the PlayStation 4 in July, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The main draw of the feature is the vault of EA games that become playable once subscribed to the service, though it offers other perks and benefits as well. EA Access is currently only available on the Xbox One platform while PC users have their own subscription service called Origin Access.

The trailer above that EA released alongside the announcement previews some of the games which are included in the vault as well as the perks people benefit from. Pretty much any of EA’s latest sports games like Madden ’19 and others are included in the collection alongside Star Wars games like the newer Star Wars Battlefront II. The service costs $4.99 for a month or $29.99 for a year, and so long as you have a subscription, you can play the games included in EA Access.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Be one of the first to level up with EA Access on PS4! https://t.co/nUigxuTxAM pic.twitter.com/RAeoJXYdbE — EA Access (@EAAccess) May 7, 2019

Being able to benefit from Play First Trials is another benefit of EA Access. Most new EA games can be played for 10 hours through these Play First Trials to give players an idea of what the game’s like. Those who were looking forward to Anthem’s release might’ve been able to experience the game early on the Xbox One or PC platform this way. If you do so and end up buying a game or if you’re just someone who often buys EA’s products be they full games or expansions, EA Access members also get 10% off of their EA purchases.

Get a 10-hour Play First Trial days before launch. Subscribe to Origin Access Basic or EA Access to unleash your power! Origin Access: https://t.co/sgw1bBOTpC



EA Access: https://t.co/FXtYHnpNmQ pic.twitter.com/WzKBlTZCNB — Anthem (@anthemgame) February 13, 2019

Assuming past release schedules and EA Access plans apply to future EA titles, subscribing to this service might also give you an early look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order when it’s released. The game’s not due out until November 15th, and while a Play First Trial hasn’t been confirmed yet, one could expect such an opportunity to be presented.

EA Access comes to the PlayStation 4 in July, and you can sign up here to be notified when the subscription becomes available.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!