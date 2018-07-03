EA Access Getting Massive Update With FIFA, Burnout, and More

Electronic Arts has a lot planned for its Xbox One-exclusive EA Access program including some new game trials for its sports fans, along with a few more classic titles joining the Vault for download and play.

The company detailed these plans in its latest blog and it sounds like there’s a lot to look forward to. Let’s start off with the trials that provide early access to forthcoming releases.

EA Sports Madden NFL 19, NBA Live 19, NHL 19 and FIFA 19 have been given dates as to when they’ll be available on the service and they are as follows:

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 19 – 8/2/18

EA SPORTS™ NBA Live 19 – 8/31/18

EA SPORTS™ NHL® 19 – 9/6/18

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 19 – 9/20/18

As expected, you’ll have 10 hours worth of access to each trial, but that should be more than enough time to see how they are before you decide to permanently add them to your game library (for a discount price through EA Access, of course).

As for what’s coming to the Vault, things look pretty loaded for the next couple of months. The following games will debut soon on the service, letting you download and play whatever you wish.

EA Sports FIFA 18

Fe

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dante’s Inferno

The Sims 4

All of these games are a blast to play (especially Burnout Paradise) but Dante’s Inferno is a nice little surprise coming out of left field.

The God of War-style adventure was made years ago by Visceral Games and proved to be a worthwhile action game, despite the overload of religious tones. And now players can discover it again. Check out its classic Super Bowl trailer below.

(Side note: with its introduction in the EA Vault, it’s only a matter of time before the game becomes available on Xbox One backward compatibility. We’ll let you know once it’s announced!)

EA Access will also introduce a new feature where games can be installed to your console with your mobile device. Simply choose what you want to be installed and you’re all set to go.

Don’t forget that Battlefield V should be getting a trial on the service as well. We should have more information on what it has to offer very soon.

If you aren’t a subscriber to EA Access yet, you can purchase a monthly subscription for $4.99; or double down and pay for the whole year for $24.99. It’s worth it based on the games available for the service.