EA Re-Releases 25 Classic Games From Franchises Including Ultima, Wing Commander, and More

Electronic Arts has today re-released a group of 25 classic games from some of its most beloved dormant franchises. Since being established in 1982, EA has created (or purchased) countless different IPs that it still owns to this day. Many of these franchises, however, remain left untouched by EA nowadays, as the publisher primarily looks to support its major tentpole series like Battlefield, Madden, EA FC, and more. Luckily, for those who have longed to revisit some of EA’s older games, that will now be easier to do than ever.

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As of now, a total of 25 games from franchises like Ultima, Wing Commander, Road Rash, and more have landed on PC via Steam. Of this group, seven of the games in question have received new “Anniversary Editions”, which bring about new quality-of-life upgrades to controls and performance. Road Rash and various Wing Commander entries are the ones that have received these anniversary improvements, while the other 18 games are merely ports that simply give fans an easier way to purchase and play these titles than ever.

Here’s the full list of games that EA has today brought back:

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition

Privateer 2: The Darkening: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: Privateer

Wing Commander: Academy

Wing Commander: Armada

Strike Commander

Theme Hospital

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Ultima II: The Revenge of the Enchantress

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VIII: Gold Edition

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima Underworld I

Ultima Underworld II

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To make this situation even better, EA is providing a free upgrade path for the Anniversary versions of the various Wing Commander games to those who already own them on GOG or the EA App. As a result, if you’ve already bought these titles in the past, you’ll be able to get their newly improved iterations without having to throw down any additional money.

All in all, this is a really great initiative by EA to ensure that many of its older, iconic franchises don’t become inaccessible in the future. And assuming that these new ports end up selling well on PC, perhaps there’s a possibility for EA to reboot some of these properties with brand-new entries at some point down the road.

If you’re looking to pick up any of these new EA releases for yourself, all of the Anniversary Edition games are retailing for $9.99 apiece, while the non-Anniversary titles are $4.99. In addition, EA is holding a limited-time sale from now until November 9th that will allow users to get the full collection at a much lower price.