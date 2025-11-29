EA Is Shutting Down a Game That Just Released Last Year in 24 Hours

Video game publisher Electronic Arts is about to shut down yet another game for good in roughly 24 hours. Just about every year, there are dozens of games that end up getting shuttered by publishers. Most of the time, these shutdowns happen because companies don’t want to keep paying for servers to remain active for older titles, but occasionally, games also reach the end of their life simply because no one is playing them. Now, this latter situation is about to play out once again, but it’s surprisingly happening with an EA game that isn’t even very old.

As of tomorrow, November 30th, EA Sports FC Empires will see its online services reach their end. A mobile spin-off of EA’s soccer series, EA Sports FC Empires was a strategy sim that allowed players to control all aspects of their own soccer “empire”. The game had only just launched at the end of 2024 via early access in select markets and had progressed through multiple different seasons of content. Rather than get a proper 1.0 release and a wider launch in other regions, though, EA is choosing to cancel EA Sports FC Empires completely. This means that the game will now be unplayable in just about 24 hours.

EA Has Shut Down Numerous Games in 2025

Believe it or not, EA Sports FC Empires is far from the first EA game to get shut down in 2025. In fact, it’s not even the first game to get shut down in November alone. Earlier this month, EA ended online services for four AAA games that included Dirt 3, Dirt Showdown, Grid 2, and Grid Autosport. Back in January, the publisher also ended its services for a variety of other mobile titles as well. All in all, it’s been a brutal year for anyone who still might be playing some of these EA games from yesteryear.

Moving forward, EA still isn’t done shutting down some of its older games as 2019’s Grid will also see its online components concluded on December 19th. Beyond this, Electronic Arts hasn’t revealed any other games that will be joining this extensive slate. In all likelihood, though, more games from the publisher will reach the end of their life in 2026, so be sure to keep an eye on EA’s online services shut down page to see what joins this long list next.

