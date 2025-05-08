EA Sports FC Teases FIFA World Cup 26

For EA Sports FC fans, the 25 season continues with the EA Sports FC 25 TOTS Premier League Cup. Indeed, with the likely release date for EA Sports FC 26 not set until at least August, gamers will continue to get their virtual soccer fix from the current installment and its ongoing new additions. However, EA is starting to think ahead to what new and enticing features it could add to make EA Sports FC 26 really shine. And apparently, that might include adding a World Cup element to the game next year.

Fans noticed that the World Cup element saw a name change in EA FC 24, after EA Games parted ways with FIFA. Instead, a more generic cup name was used and the overall integration of the cup was scaled back, changing the feel for the game. However, new intel suggests that EA is working to acquire the license to host a World Cup once again in EA Sports FC 26. This info comes from football game news account @FGZNews, which frequently shares updates regarding the EA FC games franchise.

NEW 🚨 EA could acquire the license for the World Cup in FC26:



"Looking ahead, the 2026 World Cup represents a major acquisition

opportunity and the next defining moment for the franchise, rooted in deep social connection."



"A World Cup in the summer of 2026, and a milestone… — FGZ ⚽️🎮 (@FGZNews) May 7, 2025

The post shares statements from the recent EA 2025 Earnings call, where CEO Andrew Wilson provided updates on the future of the gaming company. Naturally, this included looking ahead or the EA Sports line, arguably some of the most popular games in EA’s roster. During the call, Wilson remarked that “the 2026 World Cup represents a major acquisition opportunity” for EA Sports FC 26. While this in no way confirms that EA has successfully acquired the rights just yet, it does suggest that they’re certainly working on it.

Players Eager to See World Cup Return in EA Sports FC 26

Indeed, Wilson is likely not wrong that being able to integrate the soccer World Cup back into EA Sports in its next game would be a big win. Many fans of the franchise lament the loss of a true World Cup element in the games, and would no doubt welcome its return. Some gamers prefer to stick to the pre-2024 EA Sports FC games due to the presence of deeper, official World Cup content compared to the more recent games.

For many players, the World Cup is clearly an essential element for a big soccer game like EA Sports FC. And clearly, EA Games has noticed, with their hints at trying to get the license back for future installments in the franchise.

In addition to his update about trying to get the World Cup license, Wilson hinted at a summer World Cup for EA Sports FC 26. This, coupled with EA Games’ previous comments about more live-service elements in its games, suggests a potential deeper integration of the actual World Cup in 2026. Exactly what this would look like is unclear, but EA is clearly looking at the growing popularity of soccer in North America as a way to garner a bigger fan base for their game.

For now, seeing the World Cup return in EA Sports FC 26 is anything but guaranteed. FIFA has previously partnered with other gaming companies, such as Konami, for its official World Cup video game content. Even so, it looks like EA will certainly be working to secure a deal to bring World Cup goodness back to FC 26, whether it’s a full-scale in-game event or smaller tie-ins.