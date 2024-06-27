Top Offenses Revealed in EA Sports College Football 25
Georgia and Oregon rank as the top offenses in EA Sports College Football 25.
Earlier this week, developer Electronic Arts announced that College Football 25 was kicking off "rankings week." To start the event, the developers dropped the list of the 25 toughest places to play in College Football 25, giving players a glimpse at which teams will start the year with the best home-field advantage. Then, we got a look at the "sights and sounds" of the game, showing off all the touches EA is adding to recreate the pageantry of college football. Now, things are getting serious because EA has dropped the first batch of team rankings for EA Sports College Football 25. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the top 25 offenses in CF25.
Top 25 Offenses in EA Sports College Football 25
The list of the best offenses in EA Sports College Football 25 starts with the Georgia Bulldogs, which isn't too surprising given the team is led by one of the top quarterbacks in the country Carson Beck. The Oregon Ducks are tied with the Bulldogs at 94 overall despite losing their top quarterback Bo Nix to the the NFL draft. That speaks to the hype around former Oklahoma Sooner Dillon Gabriel, who made the jump to Oregon in the off-season. Somewhat surprisingly given how bad their offensive line was last year, the Colorado Buffaloes are in the top 10 offenses, largely on the strength of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and weapon Travis Hunter. Here's the full list of the best offenses in College Football 25:
- Georgia Bulldogs – 94 OVR
- Oregon Ducks – 94 OVR
- Alabama Crimson Tide – 91 OVR
- Texas Longhorns – 91 OVR
- Ohio State Buckeyes – 89 OVR
- LSU Tigers – 89 OVR
- Miami Hurricanes – 89 OVR
- Colorado Buffaloes – 89 OVR
- Missouri Tigers – 89 OVR
- Clemson Tigers – 87 OVR
- Utah Utes – 87 OVR
- Penn State Nittany Lions – 87 OVR
- Ole Miss Rebels – 87 OVR
- Kansas Jayhawks – 87 OVR
- Arizona Wildcats – 87 OVR
- NC State Wolfpack -87 OVR
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 87 OVR
- Texas A&M Aggies – 85 OVR
- Memphis Tigers – 85 OVR
- SMU Mustangs – 85 OVR
- UCF Knights – 85 OVR
- Florida State Seminoles – 83 OVR
- Oklahoma Sooners – 83 OVR
- Virginia Tech Hokies – 83 OVR
- USC Trojans – 83 OVR
EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on July 19th. Remember, if you purchase the Deluxe Edition or grab the MVP Bundle with Madden NFL 25, you'll get three days of early access.
