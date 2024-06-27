Top Offenses Revealed in EA Sports College Football 25

Earlier this week, developer Electronic Arts announced that College Football 25 was kicking off "rankings week." To start the event, the developers dropped the list of the 25 toughest places to play in College Football 25, giving players a glimpse at which teams will start the year with the best home-field advantage. Then, we got a look at the "sights and sounds" of the game, showing off all the touches EA is adding to recreate the pageantry of college football. Now, things are getting serious because EA has dropped the first batch of team rankings for EA Sports College Football 25. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the top 25 offenses in CF25.

Top 25 Offenses in EA Sports College Football 25

(Photo: Close-up of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in College Football 25 - EA Sports)

The list of the best offenses in EA Sports College Football 25 starts with the Georgia Bulldogs, which isn't too surprising given the team is led by one of the top quarterbacks in the country Carson Beck. The Oregon Ducks are tied with the Bulldogs at 94 overall despite losing their top quarterback Bo Nix to the the NFL draft. That speaks to the hype around former Oklahoma Sooner Dillon Gabriel, who made the jump to Oregon in the off-season. Somewhat surprisingly given how bad their offensive line was last year, the Colorado Buffaloes are in the top 10 offenses, largely on the strength of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and weapon Travis Hunter. Here's the full list of the best offenses in College Football 25:

Georgia Bulldogs – 94 OVR Oregon Ducks – 94 OVR Alabama Crimson Tide – 91 OVR Texas Longhorns – 91 OVR Ohio State Buckeyes – 89 OVR LSU Tigers – 89 OVR Miami Hurricanes – 89 OVR Colorado Buffaloes – 89 OVR Missouri Tigers – 89 OVR Clemson Tigers – 87 OVR Utah Utes – 87 OVR Penn State Nittany Lions – 87 OVR Ole Miss Rebels – 87 OVR Kansas Jayhawks – 87 OVR Arizona Wildcats – 87 OVR NC State Wolfpack -87 OVR Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 87 OVR Texas A&M Aggies – 85 OVR Memphis Tigers – 85 OVR SMU Mustangs – 85 OVR UCF Knights – 85 OVR Florida State Seminoles – 83 OVR Oklahoma Sooners – 83 OVR Virginia Tech Hokies – 83 OVR USC Trojans – 83 OVR

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on July 19th. Remember, if you purchase the Deluxe Edition or grab the MVP Bundle with Madden NFL 25, you'll get three days of early access.