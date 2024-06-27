Top Defenses Revealed in EA Sports College Football 25
Ohio State, Georgia, and a logjam of top schools make up the top defenses in College Football 25.
Earlier this week, developer Electronic Arts announced that College Football 25 was kicking off "rankings week." To start the event, the developers dropped the list of the 25 toughest places to play in College Football 25, giving players a glimpse at which teams will start the year with the best home-field advantage. Then, we got a look at the "sights and sounds" of the game, showing off all the touches EA is adding to recreate the pageantry of college football. Things are getting serious because EA has dropped the first batch of team rankings for EA Sports College Football 25. First, EA announced the Top 25 offenses, but now they've revealed the best defenses. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the 25 best ones in CF25.
Top 25 Defenses in EA Sports College Football 25
Leading the way for defense in EA Sports College Football 25 are the Ohio State Buckeyes at 96 OVR. That's not a big surprise for anyone keeping up with the real-world pre-season. The Buckeyes have at least three players on their defense currently projected to be drafted in the first round of next year's NFL draft. Just behind Ohio State are the Georgia Bulldogs, who have at least two first-round talents in Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams. After those two, the defenses take a slight step down with Oregon, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan all tying for third place. Here's the full list of the top 25 defenses in College Football 25:
- Ohio State Buckeyes – 96 OVR
- Georgia Bulldogs – 94 OVR
- Oregon Ducks – 90 OVR
- Alabama Crimson Tide – 90 OVR
- Clemson Tigers – 90 OVR
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 90 OVR
- Michigan Wolverines – 90 OVR
- Texas Longhorns – 90 OVR
- Penn State Nittany Lions – 88 OVR
- Utah Utes – 88 OVR
- Florida State Seminoles – 88 OVR
- Oklahoma Sooners – 88 OVR
- Iowa Hawkeyes – 88 OVR
- Virginia Tech Hokies – 86 OVR
- Wisconsin Badgers – 86 OVR
- USC Trojans – 86 OVR
- Auburn Tigers – 86 OVR
- LSU Tigers – 84 OVR
- Texas A&M Aggies – 84 OVR
- Colorado Buffaloes – 84 OVR
- Oklahoma State Cowboys – 84 OVR
- Louisville Cardinals – 84 OVR
- North Carolina Tarheels – 84 OVR
- Kansas State Wildcats – 84 OVR
- Florida Gators – 84 OVR
EA Sports College Football 25 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on July 19th. Remember, if you purchase the Deluxe Edition or grab the MVP Bundle with Madden NFL 25, you'll get three days of early access.
