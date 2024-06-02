EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Ultimate Attack Evolution

Developer Electronic Arts is starting to wrap up its annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24. Recently, the team dropped the Ultimate TOTS team into Ultimate Team packs, giving players an increased opportunity to grab many of the best cards in the game. However, even with the better odds, those cards are difficult to pack, so EA Sports FC 24 is continuing to release new Evolutions that players can use to boost low-rated cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Ultimate Attack Evolution and a list of the best cards to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is free to start. Even if you don't have a card you want to use it on, it's worth working through it for free, high-rated fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

Position: LW

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +7 Overall, +7 Pace, +9 Shooting, +6 Passing, +j7 Dribbling, +7 Physical, the Striker position, the Flair, Trivela, and Aerial PlayStyles, and the Power Shot and Technical PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Ultimate Attack Evolution

Thankfully, because of the low max overall, there are several cheap options for this Evolution. Here are the best options for our money:

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Luis Diaz – Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Alejandro Gomez – Sevilla

As you'd expect, all of these players ply their trade on the wings by nature. Dembele, Martinelli, and Diaz all bring top-end pace, silky smooth dribbling, and the coveted 5-star/5-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves combo. Their shooting might let you down ever so slightly in front of the net, but it's probably not going to be a problem often enough to matter.

Rashford doesn't get a five-star Weak Foot from the Evolution, but he is a better shooter than the other wingers, making him a bit more attractive as a striker. Finally, Gomez isn't going to be as good as the other four players, but he is a classic EA FC player, so we'll take any chance we can get to boost him.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Ultimate Attack Evolution expires on June 29th.