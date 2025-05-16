EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Dream Crusher Evolution

The Serie A Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. Players who root for teams like Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan will be very happy to see some of their favorites in the mix. That said, many of these players are overly expensive, making FC 25‘s new Evolutions very attractive. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Dream Crusher Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Dream Crusher Evolution Explained

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend any Coins to complete this Evolution. It’s completely free. Even if you’re not planning to use the card in your main team, you should finish this Evo to get free, high-rated fodder. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 98

Max Defending: 92

Max Total Positions: 3

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: CB

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +10 Overall, +20 Pace, +20 Passing, +40 Agility, +40 Balance, +20 Ball Control, +20 Dribbling, +60 Finishing, +40 Long Shots, +60 Penalties, +60 Positioning, +20 Reactions, +60 Shot Power, +50 Volleys, +20 Composure, +4 Weak Foot, +2 Skills, the Striker position, the Finesse Shot and Press Proven PlayStyles, the Quick Step, Aerial, and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles+, and the Advanced Forward++, Target Forward++, and the Poacher+ Player Roles

Best Players for Dream Crusher Evolution

The Dream Crusher Evolution is great if you want to bring a defender forward. That’ll give you another weapon on set pieces, which is always nice. Here are our picks for the Dream Crusher Evolution:

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Season Objective Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool

Immortals Icon Lothar Matthaus (CB version) – Germany

Winter Wildcards Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Immortals Icon Laurent Blanc (CAM version) – France

The Dream Crusher Evolution expires on May 30th. That will coincide with the sixth week of TOTS. We’ll get MLS, Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of World collection. That likely means it’ll be the week of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, making it a great week for fans of the all-time stars.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F. As mentioned, the MLS and Saudi League will come the week after. Then, we’ll get Ultimate TOTS, which brings back all of the top players from the six-week promo.