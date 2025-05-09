EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution

The Bundesliga Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. Fans of the German league can now pick several high-rated players in packs and Squad Building Challenges. If those cards are too expensive for you, FC 25 has also released a new Evolution. It’s not free, you won’t need to drop hundreds of thousands of Coins to add it to your club. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution Explained

Unfortunately, you’ll need to spend either 200 FC Points or 50,000 Coins. That’s not chump change, but relatively cheap for the upgrade you’re getting compared to some of the mid-end TOTS players. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 91

Max Pace: 98

Max Dribbling: 87

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +10 Overall, +5 Pace, +15 Passing, +10 Dribbling, +8 Physical, +20 Finishing, +40 Heading Accuracy, +20 Long Shots, +20 Penalties, +15 Positioning, +15 Shot Power, +25 Volleys, +3 Weak Foot, +1 Skills, the Acrobatic, Power Shot, Quick Step, and Technical PlayStyles, the Finesse Shot and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles+, and the Advanced Forward++, False 9+, and Poacher++ Player Roles.

Best Players for From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution

The From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution is a powerful one, especially if you’re using a speedy striker that needs new shooting boots. Here are our picks for the From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution:

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Thunderstruck Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting CP

Team of the Week Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Winter Wildcard Icon Kenny Dalglish (88 Version) – Scotland

Track Stars Karim Adeyemi – Dortmund

The From Pitch to Dance Floor Evolution expires on May 23rd. That will coincide with the fifth week of TOTS. We know we’re getting La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F that week, so it should be a big one for fans of teams in those leagues. Voting for the team from La Liga went live earlier this week, so make sure to head to the official site to make your voice heard before voting ends.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the Serie A squad, before La Liga week kicks off. Then, we’ll have one week of MLS and Saudi Pro before Ultimate TOTS wraps things up on June 6th.