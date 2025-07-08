Latest EA Sports FC 26 Leak Reveals Cover Star

EA Sports FC 26 hasn’t received a proper reveal yet, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing tons of details about the upcoming game. These should all be taken with a hefty dose of skepticism, but it sounds like this year’s Icon class will be one of the most star-studded in recent memory, and there might be good news about the 2026 World Cup. The latest rumor that’s making the rounds has to do with the cover athlete for the Ultimate Edition of the game. Last year’s version featured David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Gianluigi Buffon, so expectations are high. If this rumor is true, EA FC 26 may have pulled another rabbit out of the hat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leak comes from the Twitter account Fut Scoreboard. For FC fans, the account is mostly associated with providing updates about changes in the Ultimate Team code, showing off new packs that are coming to the mode. However, it has had a few notable leaks over the last few years and is closely associated with higher-profile leakers like Fut Sheriff. You’ll still want to take this rumor with a huge grain of salt, but Scoreboard is relatively trustworthy.

Scoreboard claims that the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 26 is none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic. We’ve known for a few weeks now that Ibra was rumored to be an Icon this year, but this news seemingly confirms he’s set to play a huge role in FC 26.

Longtime fans of the FC series will remember that, back when the series was still called FIFA, Ibra had a public falling out with the company over rights. In 2020, he tweeted about not agreeing to use his name and likeness soon after David Beckham signed a huge deal with the company. Of course, he was still playing professionally at the time, so the dust-up didn’t amount to much, and Zlatan went on to have cards in the next few FC games.

That said, when Ibra retired, some fans were worried it might be a while before we saw him back in FC, given his previous statement. Fortunately for Ibra fans, money talks, and EA Sports has seemingly satisfied his demands to not only get him into EA Sports FC 26 as an Icon but also given him a spot on the Ultimate Edition version of the cover.

Again, this is all rumors and scuttlebutt at this point, but it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get official word about FC 26. Over the last few years, the developers have consistently given us our first look in July, with follow-up presentations stretching into September. We’re nearly in the middle of the month, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before EA Sports FC 26 gets its official debut. Last year, the team revealed Beckham, Buffon, and Zidane’s spot on the cover during the official announcement, so we might also see Ibra’s involvement confirmed very soon. Either way, it’s continuing to look like this might be a good year for the EA FC series.