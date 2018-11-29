EA Sports Offering Sports Bundle Deal For Consoles, Four Games For $99

There are a lot of good sports games out this year, so it’s understood if you might end up missing a few mainly because you can’t afford them all. However, EA Sports has begun offering an interesting combo pack where you can get four of its latest titles for under $100. Now that’s a stocking stuffer if we’ve ever heard one.

The label has begun advertising the EA Sports Bundle for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as you can see in the trailer below. With it, you’ll get digital versions of Madden NFL 19, NHL 19, FIFA 19 and NBA Live 19 for the low price of $99. Considering they go for $59.99 apiece usually, that’s one heck of a bargain.

Score more with this 4 Sport Bundle! 👉: //t.co/NUxhS4vfXZ pic.twitter.com/hiSAxjMQ8H — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) November 29, 2018

The PlayStation Bundle can be purchased here, while you can get the Xbox One bundle here.

Here’s a breakdown of what each game has to offer, in case you missed out on them:

With the additions of UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Active Touch System, FIFA 19 is a refreshed experience that caters to all playstyles and skill levels so that everyone can enjoy the game and have a chance to become a Champion.

Madden 19 delivers the most authentic NFL simulation to date with the addition of Real Player Motion technology, added depth in community favorite game modes like Madden Ultimate Team and Franchise Mode and hyper-realistic animations. A full collection of touchdown celebrations allows players to fully embrace the excitement seen on the field each week.

NBA LIVE 19 showcases the franchise’s best and continues to evolve with trends in basketball, music, art, fashion and culture with a packed schedule of upcoming free content in the form of LIVESTRIKEs and CREATOR CHALLENGEs, which features free in-game content and events for players.

NHL 19 bring players back to the roots of the sport with the ability to play on outdoor rinks, while the addition of NHL Legends allows players to compete with and against over 250 of hockey’s all time greats. Authenticity takes a major leap forward, powered by cutting-edge new gameplay technology, resulting in explosive-edge skating that delivers more acceleration, speed and responsiveness.

While some may be on the fence with the likes of Madden and NBA Live, we can tell you that FIFA and NHL 19 are most certainly worth it alone. So purchase this great bundle while it’s available, because it’s only for a limited time.