Pokemon Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at Ed Sheeran Video

The Pokemon Company has pulled back the curtain to show how Ed Sheeran's recent music video was made. Last month, The Pokemon Company released "Celestial", a new musical collaboration with known Pokemon fan Ed Sheeran. A music video for the song showed Sheeran interacting with Pokemon to get through his day, showing that he was simply incapable of waking up, eating, or getting inspired to write Top 40 hits without the help of his little Pokemon friends. Now, The Pokemon Company has released a follow-up video, that shows that those Pokemon weren't in fact real, but were the result of a series of special effects. You can check out the video below:

Of course, "Celestial" isn't just a way to use Ed Sheeran to sell Pokemon games, the song itself will be present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the newest pair of Pokemon games. This would mark the first time that a main series Pokemon game has used anything but orchestral music in its soundtrack, but we suppose that it's okay to break precedent when you have an internationally famous music artist who wanted to make a tune for your game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.