Elden Ring Board Game's Kickstarter Date Revealed

Elden Ring: The Board Game will come to Kickstarter on November 22nd. Steamforged announced the launch date earlier today, confirming that Elden Ring: The Board Game will launch on Kickstarter shortly before the holiday season. Additionally, Steamforged noted that over 19,000 people signed up to be notified about the Kickstarter's launch, making the campaign (at least, according to Steamforged) "one of the fastest growing tabletop pre-launch pages ever seen on the platform." A press release by Steamforged announcing the Kickstarter's launch date also confirmed that the game would have multiple expansions.

Steamforged hasn't provided much in terms of details about the upcoming Elden Ring adaptation, other than that it would feature a mix of exploration and dice-less combat. The game would feature a branching story, with various regions from The Lands Between represented by tiles that would be added to the game as it progresses. Many features from Elden Ring, from the variety of weaponry to use to Ashes of War to upgrading equipment, will all be available. The game will also come with numerous miniatures of the various Elden Ring bosses and characters.

Steamforged has previously adapted the Dark Souls games into a plethora of different games, including a board game, a card game, and a tabletop RPG. The Dark Souls board game recently received two new "Core Boxes" intended to serve as a launching point for new players into the game.

Expect to hear more details about Elden Ring: The Board Game soon. The Kickstarter for the game will launch on November 22nd.

