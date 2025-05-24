New Elden Ring Class Trailer Shows Off the Wildest Ability Yet

It’s almost time, Nightfarers. Elden Ring Nightreign releases in just a few days on May 30th, and FromSoftware is still showing off exciting new class trailers to keep up the hype. Today, fans got an in-depth look at The Executor, one of the new classes not available in the Network Test. As players have guessed based on early leaks of the character design, the Executor is a largely melee-based class. But the new class trailer shows off an exciting and unexpected ability for this Nightfarer, and it just might be the best thing we’ve seen yet.

With just a few days to go, Elden Ring Nightreign has revealed class trailers for almost all of its 8 classes. We’ve seen the four Nightfarers from the Network test, along with new reveals like Iron Eye and Raider. Until today, fans were just waiting for a gameplay reveal for the Executor and the Revenant. Though both characters have had small teasers in previous gameplay trailers, we’ve yet to get as much detail on them. But now, one fewer classic is shrouded in mystery as the official Bandai Namco account showed off the Executor gameplay trailer.

Like all Elden Ring Nightreign character trailers, the description here is pretty vague. We know that the Executor wields “a cursed blade, drawn not in rage, but in reverence.” Beyond that and a hint at the primordial might lurking within this character, the trailer is left to speak for itself. And boy, does it show off some wild gameplay for this Nightfarer.

Elden Ring Nightreign‘s Executor Can Turn Into a Monster

The character trailer starts off familiar enough, showing the full-armored Executor wielding a sword and engaging in combat. But then, things take a surprising turn as the Executor suddenly transforms into a giant beast. Apparently, this class will let players not only wield a pretty cool-looking sword but also transform into a massive monster to take on their foes. As far as melee options go, it’s looking like the Exeuctor could be a real winner.

This may well be the most impressive and most interesting character ability shown off in Elden Ring Nightreign so far. While the mysterious Revanant has yet to reveal their secrets, many gamers are starting to lock in with their selected Nightfarer to start the game. And now, it looks like that will be the Executor for many players. As one Redditor puts it, “yeah, pretty much everyone is now gonna play with this guy.”

The Executor has a pretty cool sword, for when you’re not a monster

Between the monster transformation Ultimate and Sekiro-style deflection abilities, the Executor is shaping up to be an early-game favorite. That said, many players remain curious about the Revanant, about whom we still know very little. At any rate, gamers are glad to know that multiple players can pick the same character in Elden Ring Nightreign, because otherwise, there would likely be fights over this shapeshifting new Nightfarer class.

Elden Ring Nightreign releases on May 30th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. For a list of the exact release time in your time zone, check out our release date guide here.

Has this character trailer changed your mind about which class to try first in Elden Ring Nightreign? Let us know in the comments below!