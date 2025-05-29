Elden Ring Nightreign Trailer Shows Off Revenant’s Summoning Abilities

Elden Ring Nightreign and Evanescence have come together to showcase the Revenant character and its summoning abilities in the latest trailer. The song Bring Me To Life goes surprisingly well with the character and its power to summon spectral enemies during combat alongside its harp and healing spell. The Revenant is the last character to be officially revealed and must be unlocked in Elden Ring Nightreign, which is scheduled to launch on May 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Revenant’s main combat abilities revolve around summoning, but it can also use a harp to support allies and attack foes. It still remains to be seen exactly how this works, but the trailer reveals some of her summons. One such ability shows the Revenant summoning magical golden swords, most likely a Holy attack, and slamming them down on an enemy.

When your allies have fallen and all seems lost, dig deep down inside and summon the strength of early 2000’s alternative metal. WAKE ME UP.#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN launches 5/30 – pre-order today: https://t.co/OBJrZC2fwG pic.twitter.com/9YCgYJTUIC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 28, 2025

She also appears to be able to summon monstrous appendages from her own body to attack. Combining this with her other summons, such as a giant spectral skeleton, the Revenant can control the battlefield with sheer numbers of firepower. When facing off against the game’s numerous bosses, this will be handy.

But the most interesting ability for Elden Ring Nightreign’s Revenant sees her reviving her fallen comrades, the Wylder and Ironeye. This is her ultimate ability and makes her one of the most valuable classes in the game. With Elden Ring Nightreign’s randomized aspects and deadly boss rush, being able to stand back up after defeat is an incredible skill. The Revenant may not have as much combat potential when it comes to damage when compared to other classes, but its support abilities make it an excellent team player.

Elden Ring Nightreign launches tomorrow, May 30th, and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.