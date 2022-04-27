Elden Ring Player Beats Boss Using Just One Button

✖

Elden Ring fans are kind of built differently from other gamers. FromSoftware's games have long been known for their high level of difficulty, and Elden Ring is no exception. However, that hasn't stopped players from looking for ways to make the game even more challenging than Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team intended. YouTuber mrBorkD is one such example, uploading a video in which he takes down the boss Malenia using just the light attack button and the control stick. That means no magic, no jumping, no parrying, or anything else. It's pretty impressive, and it stands as yet another testament to the passion of Elden Ring players!

A video showcasing mrBorkD's accomplishment can be found embedded below.

Of course, Elden Ring players don't have to go to these kinds of lengths, but it's really impressive to see videos like this one. The level of skill required is really high, and not everyone will have this same level of patience. Of course, Elden Ring players are free to enjoy the game as they see fit, and there's no wrong way to beat the bosses, if there's an option FromSoftware has made available.

This isn't the only video we've seen recently of an Elden Ring player going above and beyond to take down a boss. Earlier this month, Reddit user Ugoroszczak managed to defeat Radagon and the Elden Beast using a Dance Pad from Dance Dance Revolution. That challenge took more than five hours to complete, but it earned Ugoroszczak bragging rights in the game's community, and it resulted in a pretty awesome video. Given the popularity of Elden Ring thus far, it seems like a safe bet we'll see a lot more videos like these in the coming months!

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What are your thoughts on Elden Ring? Are you trying to defeat one of the game's bosses in a unique way? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Gaming Bible]