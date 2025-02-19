The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Theory Suggests Launch Is Closer Than Expected

Fans of Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series think they’ve determined when The Elder Scrolls VI will be releasing and it’s actually sooner than anticipated. Earlier this week, Bethesda surprisingly dropped some news related to the next Elder Scrolls game. This announcement was specifically related to an auction that Bethesda is holding to raise money for Make-A-Wish which will allow the winner to create their own NPC that will end up appearing in The Elder Scrolls VI. And while this auction seemingly has nothing to do with the release date of The Elder Scrolls VI, one fan has found an unexpected manner in which it could correlate.

In a post on the official Elder Scrolls VI subreddit, user FartingSlowly pointed out that Bethesda previously held an opportunity like this for Starfield when the spacefaring RPG was in the works. This auction that resulted in one person being able to design an NPC in Starfield happened roughly two and a half years prior to the game’s launch. Assuming that the same thing were to happen here with The Elder Scrolls VI, it would suggest that the game will be out in September 2027. Although there is by no means a guarantee that this same timeline will play out this time around, it is a pretty interesting correlation that could give us a glimpse into Bethesda’s upcoming plans.

“This is not a good indicator or metric for release by any standards. Do not take this too seriously. But it is finally something,” they wrote. “It isn’t just a piece of junk speculation based on nothing, it’s based on something from Bethesda themselves. Yeah, it’s not something to actually care about but it is a refreshing change in the world of speculation.”

While this is a highly interesting theory tied to the Elder Scrolls VI release date, there are some notable caveats. Specifically, fellow Reddit users pointed out that Starfield was delayed by nearly a full year in the final push to its launch. As such, when Bethesda held this previous promotion for Starfield, it was presumed to have only been under two years away. Because of the delay, though, Starfield launched in 2023 rather than late 2022 as it was planned.

In all likelihood, Bethesda itself probably doesn’t know when The Elder Scrolls VI will be out just yet. Even if TES VI is the main priority of Bethesda Game Studios at the moment, the game is clearly still years off, which means that no hard launch dates have been settled internally. Perhaps if we’re lucky, though, 2025 will finally bring with it some more news on The Elder Scrolls VI to help tide fans over. And if nothing else, it seems like a remake of The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion will be due out soon.

