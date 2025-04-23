Elder Scrolls: Castles Gets Imperial-Themed Oblivion Remastered Update

For many Elder Scrolls fans, the Oblivion remaster feels like the first big news for the franchise in years. And while that’s kind of true for console and PC gamers, we did actually get a new Elder Scrolls game just last year. I’m talking about the mobile game The Elder Scrolls: Castles, which launched globally in September 2024. Although a bit of a different take on the franchise, Castles features plenty of fun references to the lore of Elder Scrolls, giving mobile gamers a fun way to engage with the series. Naturally, that means the game had to lean into the Oblivion: Remastered excitement with a brand new update that’s fully on theme.

Although Castles isn’t the first Elder Scrolls game to arrive on mobile devices, it does things a bit differently than its predecessor, The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Namely, the game is more of a management Sim than a combat-driven RPG. Players control their dynasty, which is full of familiar Elder Scrolls faces. There’s resource management, happiness mechanics, and even decoration. And now, all of it is getting a nice refresh in celebration of the remastered Oblivion.

Today, the Elder Scrolls: Castles account on X shared the exciting news that the game is celebrating the release of Oblivion: Remastered with some new Imperial decorations. Players will also be able to enjoy new gear along with new, Imperial-themed quests.

📢 Castles has been updated with brand new Imperial-themed content!



Celebrating the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, you can now enhance your castle with Imperial decorations, equip your subjects with new gear, and play a series of Imperial-themed quests.… pic.twitter.com/TB3DOgRFUb — The Elder Scrolls: Castles (@tescastles) April 23, 2025

This new content is available in The Elder Scrolls: Castles today, so gamers should make sure to update their mobile app to the latest version. Along with the new Oblivion-themed content, this latest update brings in some bug fixes and improvements, as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s new in the mobile Elder Scrolls game, as shared in the patch notes on the Apple App Store:

Get ready for the Dragon Games Event Series, an epic gladiator tournament held in the Capital’s arena, in a new series of time-limited events

Enhance your castle with new imperial decorations and castle theme

Equip your subjects with new imperial gear and skins

Discover new characters, traits and enchantments in new imperial-themed quests

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Contents of the free Imperial pack with the Elder Scrolls: Castles Oblivion Update

When players first log in to Castles after the update, they’ll get a special Imperial Pack reward to claim. Additional Imperial Packs with more items can be purchased for in-game currency. The first of the new events starts today, April 23rd, so players will be able to shop new items and enjoy the new content as soon as they update the app.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is available for mobile devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Like many mobile games, it is free-to-play but offers in-game microtransactions.

Are you still playing The Elder Scrolls: Castles? If not, will this Imperial update bring you back in to check out what’s new? Let us know in the comments below!