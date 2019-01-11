Here’s Where to Watch the New ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Expansion Announcement And Earn New Rewards

Now that The Elder Scrolls Online team has officially given us a cinematic teaser for their upcoming expansion dubbed “Season of the Dragons,” it’s time to get serious about what’s next! With a huge leak revealing a new necromancer class and a return to Elsweyr, here’s what you need to know about the full reveal and how to earn a few extra rewards.

Creative director Rich Lambert will be taking to Twitch to talk about what’s next for the online world of Tamriel and that event will be kicking off on January 15th at 2 PM PT / 5 PM EST. We’ll be learning about what exactly the new content is, what kind of fresh narrative the MMORPG will take, and what exactly that means for players both new and old.

For those that tune in and already play ESO, there’s another incentive to watch the stream. According to the studio, “In addition to revealing what adventures are in store for you in 2019, you’ll also have the chance to earn some epic rewards for every ESO player. Every viewer who watches the announce stream increases your chance at getting the following rewards so make sure you bring your friends, guild mates & family to the stream!”

55k concurrent viewers: A unique Wallpaper based on the next Chapter’s concept art

70k concurrent viewers: A Hot Pepper Bantam Guar pet for all ESO players across all platforms

90k concurrent viewers: Rich will commit to getting an ESO tattoo somewhere (SFW) on his body!

As far as what the actual expansion will have officially, we still don’t know since the above video was a small teaser but we do have the leaked description that paints a phenomenal picture for fans:

“Venture to the land of the Khajiit in The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr, our newest chapter, an epic story in an all-new zone. Face dread creatures from the past—Dragons!—and discover the dark skills of a new character class, the Necromancer, as you join with new friends and old enemies to save Elsweyr from war and devastation. ESO reaches new heights of storytelling with a war against the Dragons that unfolds and builds over four quarterly releases to an unexpected climax.”

Ready to tune in when the time comes? You can watch the livestream right here.

I’ve recently made my way back into Tamriel to complete the latest expansion and The Elder Scrolls Online and it’s incredible to see how much it has evolved since back when it first launched. What about you? Are you excited to see what’s next in ESO’s journey? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!