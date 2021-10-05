The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Release Date Revealed

Bethesda Softworks has announced that The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands will be releasing next month across all of the game’s current platforms. Players on PC/Mac and Stadia will get a head start with the DLC on November 1st, while the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 versions will get it a few weeks later on November 16th. The news should prove very exciting for fans that have been eagerly anticipating Deadlands, though fans on console might be a bit disappointed by the slightly longer wait. Regardless, it seems an end is nearly in sight!

Deadlands marks the end of the current “Gates of Oblivion” saga, which began at the start of the year. The developer is calling the conclusion an “action-packed 20-hour finale,” as fans work to stop the plans of Dagon. From the sound of it, there should be a hefty amount of content when it drops! The DLC will see players exploring a number of interesting new areas, as well as some that will apparently be familiar to fans of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The Burn is an area covered in flames (naturally), while The Sever is an area where players will encounter powerful storms and winds. The Deadlands will also introduce players to a new city called Fargrave. The city is being billed as one of the game’s biggest, and players will be able to buy, sell, and craft goods there.

Given the amount of build-up over the last few months, hopefully The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands will close things out in a satisfying way! A lot of fans have become invested in the Gates of Oblivion arc, and it’s looking like the conclusion just might stick the landing. The DLC is available for purchase right now, but it’s also free for subscribers to ESO Plus. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

