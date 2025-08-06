Elder Scrolls Online Is Currently Free to Play, But Not For Long

Believe it or not, Elder Scrolls Online has now been around for over 10 years. In that time, the Elder Scrolls MMORPG has seen consistent content updates to expand its story. For those who have yet to jump in, it can seem overwhelming to get started. There’s also the $19.99 price tag to contend with, along with additional costs if you want to snag any DLC or in-game perks. But if you’ve been curious about Elder Scrolls Online, you now have a rare opportunity to check it out for a week, entirely for free.

Bethesda is currently gearing up for QuakeCon, an annual convention celebrating a variety of ZeniMax Media franchises. And that includes Bethesda properties like DOOM and the Elder Scrolls games. The event itself takes place from August 7th to August 10th in Grapevine, Texas. But even fans who won’t be able to make it in person will be able to enjoy some of what’s on offer. In celebration of QuakeCon, Bethesda has made The Elder Scrolls Online free to play

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Gamers can enter Tamriel for free during the QuakeCon 2025 Free Play Event, which starts on August 6th and runs through August 12th. During this weeklong period, you can download and play Elder Scrolls Online at no cost on PC or Mac via Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation consoles. You can download the game right from the Steam page, or head to the Free Play website to grab it for Xbox, PS4, or PS5.

What’s Available in the Free Play Event for Elder Scrolls Online

Given how much content has been released for ESO over the years, what’s included in the free play period? When you download the free version, you will get the base game, with four of the game’s seven total classes to choose from. You can play as a Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, or Dragonknight. The free download also includes 24 unique zones and access to the Battlegrounds and Alliance War PvP modes.

This isn’t the first time Bethesda has offered a Free Play period for ESO. If you have previously participated in a free trial period, you should be able to sync up to your prior progress and pick up where you left off. If you’re new to the game, you’ll get some in-game currency for free for checking out the game. New Elder Scrolls Online accounts will get 500 complimentary crowns if you sign up during the Free Play event.

Image courtesy of Bethesda

The QuakeCon Free Play event ends on August 12th. At that point, you’ll need to buy Elder Scrolls Online if you want to continue your adventure. The base game is currently on sale on all platforms for a pretty solid discount, so if you do want to continue, it’ll only cost you around $4.99 for the Standard Edition.

Given that Bethesda recently confirmed it plans to keep supporting ESO for the foreseeable future, it may be time for Elder Scrolls fans to lean in. After all, we still don’t know when Elder Scrolls 6 will bring us a new adventure in Tamriel.

Are you going to check out Elder Scrolls Online while it’s free to play? Have you previously adventured in the Elder Scrolls MMORPG? Let us know in the comments below!