The Elder Scrolls Online Fans Get Good News Ahead of Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls Online players have been in a state of worry after Microsoft recently laid off over 150 employees at ZeniMax Media, the developer behind the online game. However, Jo Burba, the studio head for ZeniMax, has reassured fans that the game will continue to receive new content and support. The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the most popular MMOs, and Burba’s comments have eased fans’ apprehension, at least for now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Burba’s comments that The Elder Scrolls Online “isn’t going anywhere” have given fans hope for a prolonged future, even after previous studio head Matt Firor and more were let go from ZeniMax. It only recently received its Seasons of the Worm Cult update, and Burba confirmed more content will be coming as the studio keeps its “player first, game always” style of development.

Fans are continually waiting for the upcoming The Elder Scrolls VI, and many look to The Elder Scrolls Online to explore Tamriel until Bethesda’s next big RPG launches. With the promise of more updates on the way, this fan-favorite world will give players more content to enjoy. The most likely update to come next is Part 2 of the Seasons of the Worm Cult.

Tamriel fans have another option: play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which gives fans an HD version of the original game. It brings Cyrodil to life like never before and improves gameplay with much-needed quality of life features. And of course, there is always the ever-popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to enjoy once more.

the elder scrolls online.

Despite Burba’s comforting words, no timeline was given for when fans can expect the next update for The Elder Scrolls Online. Given the recent layoffs and new studio head, it wouldn’t be surprising to see ZeniMax needing more time to right itself, especially after the cancellation of its planned game, Project Blackbird.