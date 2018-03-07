The Elder Scrolls Are Real, and Now it’s Time to Quest

OK, so … not real, real but they the famed Elder Scrolls from the iconic franchise of the same name do now exist in a slightly less magical form thanks to Bethesda commissioning esteemed prop maker Volpin Props.

The developer behind the Elder Scrolls franchise, most recently Skyrim, actually commissioned the prop maker last year to recreate the one thing the entire series is based around for a giveaway. True to their amazing craft, the Elder Scrolls came out beautifully detailed with elaborate in-game designs and stunning craftmanship … it’s got me ready to boot up another playthrough right now!

The creators even put together a video to show off just how this creation came to be and how much work actually went into it:

I’m sure you’ve heard of the popular cosplayer April Gloria, if only because Buzzfeed loves to talk about how much she looks like Taylor Swift. She’s incredibly talented and has brought to life many incredible characters over the years. In a collaboration of epic proportions, the cosplayer donned her best Serana cosplay to show off the finished product:

Now that you’re drooling with the rest of us, take a second to learn about the man behind it all: Harrison Krix:

“I’ve been building things for as long as I can remember. Propmaking has been a hobby and borderline obsession of mine since the end of 2007. Halloween was a gateway drug back then, and ever since I’ve spent my evenings and free time sculpting, molding, sanding, and carving. I tend to mainly skew towards replicas from video games and sci-fi, because everyone loves a good fantasy rifle.

Some of my projects have been commissioned and others have been just for fun, but they’ve all required a continuous learning process and have resulted in hours upon hours of effort. I rarely build the same thing twice; learning new materials, techniques, and skills is part of my addiction to my craft. I prefer to push myself to try new things and expand my skill set so I can continue to make more complex and intricate pieces with each new project I attempt.

After a marathon 6-hour long conference call about a logo for a pharmaceutical company in 2011, I quit my secure graphic design job to pursue the illustrious world of a freelance artist. In the winter of 2013 I moved out of my garage and set up a proper workspace in a 2800 square foot warehouse with a fellow artist friend of mine. My goal has always been to make amazing things; as long as I can keep learning and expanding my skills, I’ll be happy.”