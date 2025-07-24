Elder Scrolls Fan Creates Mockup of the Series Set in Feudal Japan

The Elder Scrolls as a franchise has taken players across numerous extravagant settings. From the the Mediterranean-style coast and lush forests of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, to the Mushroom-infested volcanic ashy wastes of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and the as-of-yet unconfirmed setting for The Elder Scrolls VI, fans of the series have been treated to a wealth of unique locals not seen in many other fantasy RPGs. One indie dev and Oblivion fan has now magined what a game in the franchise might look if they ventured to a setting not yet seen in The Elder Scrolls world: a lush environment inspired by Feudal Japan.

Inspired by the recent remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, one developer took to Reddit to share their vision of a game inspired by the Elder Scrolls series, but set in Feudal Japan. The so-called “Scrolls-like” would mimic the familiar gameplay and feel of the Elder Scrolls series, but would be its own self contained story and setting, specifically taking place in one of Japan’s most well known and interesting historical periods.

“I spent the past few weeks binging Oblivion and now I want to make a Scrolls-like set in Feudal Japan. Would you play this?” developer and Reddit user JoshDoesStuff_ wrote.

“Footage is still super early, just put it together to get an idea of how the game would feel,” JoshDoesStuff adds. “I’m a tiny indie developer so obviously can’t make something on the level of Oblivion. But I think I can make something smaller which captures the same feeling of a living world filled with lore and stuff to discover. I may be delusional.”

Despite the clear hesitation in approaching such an ambitious project, the video shown in the post shows some pretty clear potential in the indie developer’s concept. Classic style Japanese homes are rendered beautifully in the game’s somber-yet-warm feeling lighting, with one of Japan’s hard-to-mistake castles sitting poetically in the distance.

Not only does the game look visually appealing, but the short combat demo shown off in the video looked pretty fun, on par with many other RPGs on the market right now. While a short video, it certainly shows to viewers that this idea could have promise.

“I’ve always wanted to make an RPG in the Elder Scrolls style, and I’ve been thinking it’s more achievable nowadays,” JoshDoesStuff goes on to state.

Commenters on the post show both their support for the title, as well as insight into how such a game would work. One commenter pointed out the need of better combat mechanics than are present in Oblivion or any other Elder Scrolls game.

image courtesy of Bethesda

While this demo video is not meant to be an entry into The Elder Scrolls series, it gives us a look into what a Scrolls title with Japanese flavoring might look like, something that we could possibly see one day.

While never directly visited in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls series has made great mention of Akavir, a land separated from the main setting of Tamriel. Much like the Redguard who came from Yokuda, visitors from the island of Akavir, known as the Akaviri, have visited Tamriel and even played a big part in the continent’s history. Each accounting of these visitors, including the few instances we get to see them or their relics in game, portray them as a culture heavily inspired by Feudal Japan and it’s aesthetics.

While not much is known about Akavir itself, one can safely assume, giving the clues presented to us in The Elder Scrolls series and the franchise’s history of approaching settings inspired by real world cultures, that a game taking place in this setting might look a lot like what this indie dev proposed.

While there is currently no known plans for a The Elder Scrolls game set on Akavir, we can remain hopeful that we’ll see a game take us there at some point. Or, perhaps better yet, this indie developer might finish their passion project and blow us all away with the result.