Elon Musk and Grimes’ Pregnancy Announcement Stirs Up Death Stranding Comparisons

Today, Claire Elise Boucher, the Canadian singer known as Grimes, announced that she — and her partner Elon Musk — are expecting a baby. The pregnancy announcement came way of an Instagram post from earlier today, where the 31-year-old singer posted nude, with a baby photoshopped through her partly transparent belly. At the moment, the uncensored photo is still up on the Facebook-owned social media platform, but that will likely change in the coming hours.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway), but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” wrote Grimes in a comment on the post. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond the many, many congratulations, the post also garnered an unexpected comparison to Death Stranding, the latest game from Hideo Kojima, which hit PlayStation 4 back in November.

Grimes being pregnant gives me Death Stranding vibes #grimes pic.twitter.com/etZgs5439r — ᴉɯᴉW (@_mimispring_) January 8, 2020

ngl I mistook the grimes pregnancy photo for death stranding fanart at first — Zoe Camp (@jzcamp) January 8, 2020

Is this a pregnancy or extreme #DeathStranding fanart? The ‘I thought it was a baby’ in the unboxing vid 👀 Either way congrats! — Catherine George (@CatherineMJC) January 8, 2020

Are we sure Grimes’ pregnancy isn’t Death Stranding related — Persevering Salaryman (@BallisticRooks) January 8, 2020

Did Grimes just use the Death Stranding baby in her Instagram post? @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN — Ian Hipschman (@thehipsch) January 8, 2020

i cant believe grimes ate the death stranding baby and it’s inside her now — mayo shojo (@stinkywife) January 8, 2020

As you may know, both Grimes and Musk have expressed in the past their interest in gaming. In other words, maybe the similarities are not by accident. After all, the artist did apear at Kojima Productions back in 2018.