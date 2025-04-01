Elon Musk’s AI bot, Grok, has been forced to make a number of inflammatory racist comments by X AKA Twitter users. AI is a pretty new technology for a lot of people. While it has been around for years through things like Siri, video game NPCs, and even in pop culture through films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and more, the way it’s been integrated in the last few years is quite new to people. On just about any device with an internet connection, you can speak with AI chat bots and have conversations about countless topics, have it make you a video or an image, and much more. It’s a technology that has a lot of uses, but it also still has a lot of kinks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some AI users have used AI to have them explain how to perform a crime and while the AI is typically trained to avoid using its knowledge to help someone do something illegal, there are loopholes. Users have found out that you can make it tell you in a hypothetical situation or in the context of a fictional story, proving a flaw in the AI’s system. Needless to say, it’s been a bumpy road for AI. As AI has been steadily evolving, Elon Musk has been investing in the technology though a company called xAI which has produced a new AI chatbot called Grok, which has been available on X AKA Twitter for well over a year now.

Elon Musk’s AI Bot, Grok, Makes Numerous Racist Twitter Posts

grok logo

Grok has been available on X AKA Twitter for a lot of the aforementioned reasons such as recreating classic video games, having private conversations, and creating images. Recently, there’s been in influx of people tagging Grok under Twitter posts to provide context to tweets or asking the bot to say or do something publicly. People realized that they could make Grok tweet out racial slurs, calls for genocide, and much, much more. While we won’t be showing or directly quoting these posts here, you can click the following link to see just one of the many racist posts Grok made. Please be advised that the following link includes uncensored racial slurs and calls for violence toward other races: Click here to view Grok’s racist post.

As noted, this is not the only post of this nature from Grok, a lot of this happened on March 30th. On March 31st, some users tried to get Grok to repeat racial slurs and… it worked, just not quite as intended. The Twitter AI bot made reference to the previous incident and repeated the quote verbatim with no censoring, but provided extra context, such as the fact that xAI has yet to issue any kind of statement or apology for the matter.

Grok’s usage of racial slurs and prompts for violence come just days after xAI acquired X AKA Twitter. Somewhat confusingly, Elon Musk is the founder of xAI, so he still owns the social media platform. However, he announced xAI’s acquisition of the app by highlighting how the company plans to integrate and use AI even more on X/Twitter going forward.