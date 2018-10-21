Elon Musk Compares Social Media to Major Video Games

In case you missed it, earlier this week Elon Musk broke the Internet when he basically got into a Twitter beef battle with Fortnite that made Eminem vs. Machine Gun Kelly look like child’s play.

Had to been done ur welcome pic.twitter.com/7jT0f9lqIS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

And now, a few days later, Musk is back, and this time he’s liking social media to some major video franchises.

According to the business magnate and inventor, Twitter is the Dark Souls of social media. Reddit, is Bloodborne, naturally. And Instagram is Zelda. Meanwhile, Facebook and Snapchat are apparently not good enough to be video games.

Twitter is Dark Souls of social media. Reddit is Bloodborne. Insta is Zelda. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2018

Unfortunately, Musk doesn’t disclose why each social media company is like each game. Personally I think Reddit is more like DOOM and Instagram is more like No Man’s Sky, but that’s still a pretty bang-up assessment.

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Musk has talked video games. He’s a known admirer of companies like Valve, and their VR headset the HTC Vive. He has also talked about a variety of games he enjoys, such as Kerbal Space Program, which is a space flight simulation game where players direct a nascent space program staffed and run by a crew of green humanoid aliens called Kerbals.

Meanwhile, Tesla cars now come featuring classic Atari games after a software update earlier this month. With the update, Tesla owners can be play a myriad of Atari titles from yesteryear while parked using touchscreen controls and the steering wheel.

Heck, even this week, not longer after he trolled Fortnite, Musk was talking Half-Life 3 and Bethesda.

That’s next — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

How Elon Musk came to the conclusion that Twitter is Dark Souls, Reddit is Bloodborne, and Zelda is Instagram, the world will probably never know. But surely, Nintendo, FromSoftware, and Bandai Namco are all happy for the free promotion.

