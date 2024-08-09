Enhanced Versions of Original Doom Games Get a Surprise Release

Earlier this year, the team at id Software officially pulled back the curtain on Doom: The Dark Ages. The 2025 shooter is a prequel to Doom 2016, showing players how the Doom Slayer came to be the franchise’s protagonist. While fans will still need to wait until next year to jump into Doom: The Dark Ages, id has kicked off its annual QuakeCon celebration by revealing an enhanced version of Doom and Doom 2, which are now available as one big package. If you’ve never played the classic 1995 shooter that started it all, there hasn’t ever been a better time to jump in.

The Doom + Doom 2 Enhanced Edition features several quality-of-life updates including online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op gameplay for up to 16 players. Being able to dive into classic Doom multiplayer in 2024 is a massive victory for the community and should inject new life into the shooter. There is also an enhanced soundtrack, and you can toggle between the modern and classic versions at will. Both games also run at 60 FPS in 1080p on all platforms and can go up to 120 FPS in 4K on hardware that supports it. That buttery-smooth gameplay is almost worth the price of admission on its own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will also be happy to see that they can access community mods via an in-game browser, making everything feel much more seamless. Speaking of mission packs, the team has included more than just the two Doom games. There are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps included in this package. Here’s the full list of games, Megawads, and map packs included in the full package:

Doom 1

Doom 2

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for Doom 2

No Rest for the Living

Sigil

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames)

A new deathmatch map pack featuring 26 maps

On top of all the content and updates, players will notice additions like a weapon carousel for faster weapon switching and local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to four players. It’s clear that id Software is pulling out all the stops for this release, which is a welcome development for veteran fans.

Doom + Doom 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Doom: The Dark Ages doesn’t have a firm release date, but will launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.